LOGAN PAGE HAMPTON

0 Shares

Logan Paige Hampton, 13, of Sunfish passed away at 4:34 PM Sunday May 26, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.

The Edmonson County native was a student at Edmonson County Middle School. She was a daughter of Andrew Michael Hampton Sr. of Brownsville and Tara Ann Wood of Amarillo, TX, who survive. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, James William Hampton and a great grandmother, Ruth Gibson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, 9:00 AM-8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday.