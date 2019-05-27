LOGAN PAGE HAMPTON

Logan Paige Hampton, 13, of Sunfish passed away at 4:34 PM Sunday May 26, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
The Edmonson County native was a student at Edmonson County Middle School. She was a daughter of Andrew Michael Hampton Sr. of Brownsville and Tara Ann Wood of Amarillo, TX, who survive. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, James William Hampton and a great grandmother, Ruth Gibson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, 9:00 AM-8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday.
Also surviving are her momma, Tiffany Hampton of Sunfish; her dada, Nathan Ryan of Roundhill; two brothers, Andrew Hampton and Hunter Hampton both of Sunfish; three sisters, Star Wood of Amarillo and Zoey Hampton and McKenna Hampton both of Sunfish; grandparents, Tim Alexander and Becky Lindsey of Leitchfield, James D. and Gladys Hampton of Sunfish, Clara Wood of Golden Valley, AZ, Dan and Debbie Ryan of Roundhill and Mark Thompkins of Arizona
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help with funeral expenses to Gravil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Brownsville, KY 42210.
