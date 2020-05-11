0 Shares

Lois Ann Bybee Poynter 82 of Cave City died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. The Tompkinsville,Ky native was born on December 25, 1937 to the late Oscar G. Bybee and Ruby Doyle Hestand Bybee. She was married to the late Leon Poynter.

She was a member of the Cave City Church of Christ. She was the former owner of the Cave City Truck Stop, Cave City Produce and she was retired from Ken-Dec Inc.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Allen (Brad)of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Michael Simpson, Trisha Franks, Aubree and Landon Allen; one great-grandchild, Hadley Franks; four sisters, Virginia Pruitt ( Paul) and Linda Holcombe ( Dennis) all of Georgia, Betty Tyler of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Peggy Russell of Florida.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Poynter and two brothers, Edsel and Bobby Bybee.

All services and burial for Lois Ann Bybee Poynter will be private. Interment will be in the Cave City Cemetery. Patton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

