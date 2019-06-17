Lois Chism, 89, of Glasgow, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Metcalfe County, the daughter of the late Steve Smith and Daisy Bryant Smith. Mrs. Chism had been employed at Handmacher Manufactory in Glasgow and attended Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Marilyn Ritter (Rick Stahl) of Glasgow; one son, Kenny Chism of Glasgow; grandchildren, Amie Craddock (Ivan) of Glasgow, Chris Chism (Stephanie) of Glasgow and Casey Bilbrey (B.J.) of Edmonton; great grandchildren, Jack Trivett of Tompkinsville, Briana Perkins of Glasgow, Chloe Chism of Glasgow, Erin Bilbrey of Edmonton, Hadley Bilbrey of Edmonton and Tucker Chism of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Chism, Jr.; four sisters, Wanita Alter, Dorothy Steenbergen, Minnie Lee Meredith and her twin sister Joyce Jump; one brother Garnet Smith; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Chism.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday June 20th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 3:00 pm and on Thursday until time for service at the funeral home.