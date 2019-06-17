LOIS CHISM

Survivors include a daughter, Marilyn Ritter (Rick Stahl) of Glasgow; one son, Kenny Chism of Glasgow; grandchildren, Amie Craddock (Ivan) of Glasgow, Chris Chism (Stephanie) of Glasgow and Casey Bilbrey (B.J.) of Edmonton; great grandchildren, Jack Trivett of Tompkinsville, Briana Perkins of Glasgow, Chloe Chism of Glasgow, Erin Bilbrey of Edmonton, Hadley Bilbrey of Edmonton and Tucker Chism of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Chism, Jr.; four sisters, Wanita Alter, Dorothy Steenbergen, Minnie Lee Meredith and her twin sister Joyce Jump; one brother Garnet Smith; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Chism.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday June 20th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 3:00 pm and on Thursday until time for service at the funeral home.
