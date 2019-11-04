0 Shares

Lois J. Meredith, age 69 of Cub Run, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Lois was a member of the Cherry Springs Missionary Baptist Church and the wife of the late Damon Hawkins. She was a retired licensed practical nurse at the Medical Center of Caverna.

Lois is survived by her sister, Peggy Wilson (Dwayne) of Mammoth Cave, KY; brothers, Chester “Cecil” Meredith (Linda) of Cub Run, KY, Larry Meredith of Brownsville, KY, and Russell Meredith (Cheryl) of Cub Run, KY; brother-in-law, Leon Jaggers of Louisville, KY; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her late husband, Lois was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Hawkins; parents, Chester Meredith and Ora McDowell Meredith; and sister, Joyce Jaggers.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Cherry Springs Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. Mikie Clemmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Cherry Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.

