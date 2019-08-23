0 Shares

Lois Jean Cobb Bradley, age 68, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence in Hardyville, KY. She was a retired factory worker and member of the Rock of Christ Church.

She was the daughter of the late Louis Cobb and the late Christene Payton Cobb and wife of the late James Thomas Bradley Sr.

She is survived by one son, James Thomas Bradley, Jr., Hardyville, KY; one daughter, Gloria Bradley, Elizabethtown, KY; two grandchildren, Nicole Bradley, Zack Bradley; one great grandchild, Xavier Bradley; two sisters, Joyce White, Munfordville, KY, Lola Mae Cook (Charles), Bowling Green, KY; three brothers, Louis Cobb, Jr., Canmer, KY, Howard E. Cobb (Loretha), Waco, TX, James Thomas Cobb, TN; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, August 25, 2019 and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Stanford Dixon and Rev. Horace Graham officiating. Interment will be at Thompson Family Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.