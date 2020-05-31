0 Shares

Lola Ann Crenshaw age 90 of Glasgow passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Center, Kentucky Lola Ann was the daughter of the late Roy S. and Chattie Judd Asbury. Lola Ann was a retired beautician living most of her adult life in Glasgow and Lebanon, Kentucky. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by two sons. Larry Doyle Crenshaw of Liberty, Kentucky and Gary Donald Crenshaw of Lebanon, Kentucky. One sister Betty Tucker of Glasgow formerly of Sulphur Well. Nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Besides her parents Lola Ann was preceded in death by her former husband Doyle T. Crenshaw. One brother William “Bill” Asbury and two sisters, Cynthia Linder and Mary Jo South. Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visiation will be from 9:30 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to ones favorite charity. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis attendance for the viewing and service will be limited to no more than 32 people at any one given time. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Crenshaw. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

