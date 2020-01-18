41 Shares

Lone Star Rodeo returns to WKU’s Ag Expo Center Feb. 7-9

The Lone Star Rodeo Company will make its 2020 visit to WKU’s L.D. Brown Agricultural Exposition Center for four shows at 8 p.m. Feb. 7; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 8; and 2 p.m. Feb. 9.

Tickets are $22 for reserved seats and $17 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (270) 269-6000 or online at http://www.lonestarrodeocompany.com/tickets.html. (Processing fees and sales tax will apply.)

The Lone Star Championship Rodeo will feature bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and brahma bull riding.

For information about the rodeo, visit the Lone Star Rodeo Company website at http://lonestarrodeocompany.com/ or email Info@LoneStarRodeoCompany.com

Contact: Lone Star Rodeo Company, (270) 269-6000

