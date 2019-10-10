Lonnie Edward Vincent, 76, of Grassland passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a retired track repairman for CSX Railroad, a veteran of the US Army National Guard and a member of New Home General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Wilmer Vincent and Hazel Stewart Vincent. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Lee Vincent, Harold Vincent and Darrell Vincent; a sister-in-law, Joyce Vincent; and a nephew, Junior Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday Oct. 15 at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Gray Harp Vincent; three daughters, Diane Wells (Eric) and Lonna Cassaday (Scott) both of Grassland and Mandy Rice (Jay) of Old Hickory, TN; a son James C. Vincent (Gayle) of Windyville; a sister, Joyce Woosley (Charles) of Chalybeate; two brothers, Leon Vincent and Barry Vincent (Pauletta) both of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Connie Vincent of Grassland; nine grandchildren, Tyler Wells, Erica Rice (Myron), Matt Logsdon, Phillip Cassaday (Maggie), Will Cassaday, Dex Vincent (Erica), Nora Beth Coy (Justin), Haleigh Pointer (Colby) and Kendall Rice; and 14 great grandchildren.