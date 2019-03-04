on 04/03/2019 |

Lorene Todd Tanksley, 93 of Park City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Hart County. The Henry County, TN native was born on April 15, 2019 to the late Leslie D. and Lillian Cook Todd. She was married to the late Roy Tanksley.

She was a factory worker for Kane Manufacturing Company and a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church, Calloway Co., KY.

She leaves to honor her memory, two sisters, Eva King (Bob) of Park City and Inez Beall (Tom) of Portland, OR and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents she is also preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin, Leroy and Dale Todd and one sister, Dorothy Lyons.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Ste. 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

9-11am, Saturday, April 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

11am, Saturday, April 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel