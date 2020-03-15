0 Shares

Loretta Martin Brewer, 87 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Glen and Mildred Webb Martin. She was a housewife, a farmer and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, Charles Brewer; two children, Kenneth Brewer (Patricia) and Linda Glass (Kenneth); six grandchildren, Karen Summers, Melissa Glass, Virginia Watt, Samantha Bailey, Christy Glass and Michelle Brewer; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103

