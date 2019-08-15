0 Shares

Loretta (Sprowl) Boles, age 74, of Fountain Run, KY died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence in Fountain Run, KY. The Monroe County, KY native was born February 9, 1945 daughter of the late Evert and Edith (Carter) Sprowl. She married Charlie Boles March 14, 1964 in Fountain Run, KY; he preceded her in death August 19, 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents & husband. She was co-owner & office manager of Sprowl’s Lumber Co., worked on their farming operation, was a homemaker and member of Fountain Run Church of Christ.

Her survivors include; daughter & her husband, Serena & Jim Beam of Fairmont, WV, sons, Brent Boles & wife Julie of Murfreesboro, TN and Scott Boles & wife Cindy of Fountain Run, brothers, Jimmy Sprowl of Glasgow and Bobby Sprowl & Brenda Hunt of Fountain Run, 8 grandchildren, Will Beam, Katelyn, Alexis, Taylor, Abbie & Alex Boles, Ashleigh Morris & Austin Braun & 3 great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jackson & Joseph Morris & one coming in October, in-laws, Wilma Boles, Herman Blank, F.J. & Dixie Boles, Dot England, Rex Boles, Jim & Sue Boles & Darlene & Kelly Page & host of nieces, nephews & many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019 at the Fountain Run Church of Christ. Visitation on Thursday 4-8 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home, and Friday, 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery. Donations suggested to Tracy Cemetery.