Lou Alice Jones Witty, 87, of Bowling Green, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Nobob, Barren County, the daughter of the late Levi Leonard Jones and Ina Chloe Norman Jones. Lou Alice attended Holly Hill grade school and graduated Valedictorian of Temple Hill High School class of 1950. She worked in various manufacturing businesses including the Kentucky Pants Factory, Cutler-Hammer/Eaton and Country Oven Bakery. She was also a licensed real estate agent working with Perkins Realty for many years. She was of the Christian faith.

Lou Alice was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Clorine Jones Lawson, Leonard Edwin Jones, Iona Jones Murray, Susan Jones Cox and Lindsey Thomas (L.T.) Jones.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Witty Isenhower (Mike) and son Tony E. Witty (Cathey), five grandchildren: Chasity Witty Goshorn (Wyatt), Summer Witty Raby (Darren), Michael W. Isenhower II, Courtney Isenhower Durham (Jamie), Amanda Isenhower Hamilton (Travis), Laura Isenhower Young (Kirk) and Libby Isenhower (Raul Rodriguez), 14 great-grandchildren, Walker and Gunnar Goshorn, Cannon and Catie Rose Raby, Trey Keller, Hallie Plummer, Sonny, Jed and Chase Durham, Levi Rodriguez, Audrey Young, Kristen, Leo and Laiken Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial following at Poplar Log Cemetery in Barren County. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside burial.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Potter Children’s Home.

