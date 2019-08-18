0 Shares

Louis T. Buchanan , 97, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, August 16th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Louis was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on April 20, 1922, a son of the late Mable and Daniel Buchanan.

He was first married to Doris (Demott) Buchanan, who precedes him in death. He then later married, Mary Vie Muse Vibbert Buchanan, who also precedes him in death.

He was the oldest living member of the Miami Nation of Indians of the state of Indiana.

He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Milltown Baptist Church.

Other than his wives and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Robert Louis Buchanan; a step son, Tommy Lee Vibbert; two brothers, Francis and Bill Buchanan; a sister, Diane Yant; four grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Louis is survived by four children, Sherri Alexander, Debbi Putman, and Vicki Johnson, all of Indiana, and Lori Stasek, of Ohio; three step daughters, Diana Schabacker, Ervina Emberton, and Delma Smith, all of Tompkinsville, KY; two step sons, Elmer Vibbert, of Indiana, and Ervin Vibbert, of Glasogw, KY. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, 35 step grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, and 38 step great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Visitation is Tuesday, 4-8 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Wednesday, 6:00 A.M. until service time.

Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.