Louise Bishop Pardue, 97, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at NHC in Glasgow, KY. She was born December 11, 1921 at the home where she resided until age 94 on Brownsford Road to the late Leason Emmitt Bishop and Lillian Mae Hill Bishop. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and Glynn Bishop, and her husband of 50 years, William Lucian Pardue. Louise was saved at age 13 and joined Fountain Run Old Baptist Church in 1934 and remained a member until her passing, making her a member there for 85 years. She was a teacher in a one-room school, homemaker and a former Sunday school teacher. Louise’s life was centered around her church, family and neighbors.

She is survived by 2 sons: Bill Calvert (Jane), Louisville, KY and Joe Calvert (Dorothy), Greenfield, IN;

2 daughters: Jane Jones (Eddie), Fountain Run, KY and Joy Bomar (Alan), Scottsville, KY;

A dear friend: Louella Jewell Keen, Scottsville, KY;

9 grandchildren: Bryan Calvert (Beth), Rocky Mound, NC, Joe Calvert II (Beth), Greenfield, IN; Kelly Burch (David), Scottsville, KY; Geoff Calvert (Amy), Louisville, KY; Nathan Jones (Melissa) and Jeremy Jones (Megan, all of Fountain Run, KY; Ali Bechtold (Carl) and Elizabeth Peay (Seth), all of Scottsville, KY; Kate Bomar, Cincinnati, OH;

1 step granddaughter: Kim Williams, Louisville, KY;

14 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and one unborn great great grandchild. Also, she was blessed with 3 step great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Fountain Run Old Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Eaton and Bro. Sammie Norris officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until funeral time at Fountain Run Old Baptist Church.