Louise Bishop Wells, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, on January 6, 1928, to the late Ottis Ray Bishop and Rebecca Ross Bishop. Mrs. Wells had worked as a Medical Secretary for 30 years at the ICF Hospital in Glasgow and was a member of the First Christian Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include two daughters, Gail Groce (Billy Joe) and Cheryl Branham both of Glasgow; two sons, Larry Wells (Penny) and Ricky Wells (Deborah) both of Glasgow; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Travelsted (Casey), Kevin Groce, Tyler Wells (Mariah), Megan Booth (Jonathan), Kristen Haynes (Brad), Bethany Fields (Virgil), and Haley Wells; five great grandchildren; and caregivers, Mariah Tweedy, Dorothy Wood, and Linda Barned.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Wells, Jr.; granddaughter, Larissa Faye Branham; brother, Ottis Bishop; son in law, Jackie Branham.

Funeral service for Louise Wells will be 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1:00pm Saturday to participate live in the celebration.

