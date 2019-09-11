0 Shares

Louise Gassaway, 79, of Cave City, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Bearwallow, KY she was the daughter of the late Earl and Alma Jordan Logsdon. Mrs. Gassaway was a homemaker and member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Survivors include her husband Leroy Gassaway; 2 daughters Vickie Moore of Horse Cave and Darlene Moore of Glasgow; 1 son Royce Moore (Brenda) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Amber Moore of Horse Cave, Joe Moore of Tampa, FL, Jason Moore of Glasgow and Sherry Sawyer of Bowling Green. Six great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery in Metcalfe County. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00am until time for the service.