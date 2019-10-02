0 Shares

Louise Sego Childress age 88 of Cub Run passed away peacefully Tuesday night at her daughter’s home in Cub Run. She was born in Grayson County and was the daughter of the late Rev. Clarence & Lena Craddock Sego.

At the age of sixteen, Louise was saved at Cub Run Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her death. Louise was a Sunday school teacher, she sang in the church choir and their family quartet. Her eyesight failed her in the later years of her life and she wasn’t able to see the words to the songs but her place was still singing in the choir when she was able to go to church.

She was a retired employee of Louisville Bedding Co. in Munfordville.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Edward Childress, a sister Juanita Gonterman and three brothers James, Kenneth & Russell Sego.

She is survived by:

One daughter-Linda Childress of Cub Run

One son-David Childress & his wife Betty of Cub Run

Three grandchildren-Stephanie Hensley & her husband Kyle of Monroe, Josh Childress & Kaylee Childress both of Cub Run

Two great-grandchildren-Shanna Hensley & Jase Hensley of Monroe

Three sisters-Maevon Fay of Louisville

Laura Doris Thompson of Munfordville

Carolyn Dennison & her husband Gary of Shepherdsville

Sister in law- Geneva Childress of Cub Run

Funeral services for Louise Sego Childress will be 1pm Friday, October 4 at the Cub Run Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Lindsey & Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Friday at the Cub Run Baptist Church from 9am until time for services at 1pm. In memory of Louise Childress, memorial contributions may be given to the

Cub Run Baptist Church treasury, 344 Macedonia Church Rd., Cub Run, KY 42729 or left at the funeral home.