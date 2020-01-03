0 Shares

Louise Shines Whittaker, age 88, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was the daughter of the late James Earl Shines and Linnie Hayes Shines Stinson. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Russell “Boss” Stinson; husbands, William Costelow and Gordon Whittaker; son, Roger Whittaker; sister, Barbara Gardner; and son-in-law, William White.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Costelow White, and one son, Ronnie Whittaker (Teresa); and one sister, Margie Riordan (Truman) all of Munfordville, KY; She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Joel Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Related