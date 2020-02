0 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Louisville man was arrested in Cave City after he tried to pass a forged check.

Cave City Police say Clifton Lewis has stolen a customer’s bank account information at a local business. He then printed off checks with his personal information and added the bank accounts numbers.

The investigation is ongoing. Lewis faces five counts of theft of identity. He was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

