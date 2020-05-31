Louisville PD apologizes for targeting news crew at protest

2 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is calling in the National Guard to “help keep the peace” in Louisville after a second night of protests sparked by the police shooting of a black woman. Gov. Andy Beshear says he is activating the Guard to quell the actions of “outside groups” that are “trying to create violence.” His action came after the unrest Friday night spread through parts of downtown Louisville, resulting in windows being shattered and small fires being set. A police officer at one point fired pepper balls at a TV news crew.

