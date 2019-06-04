on 04/06/2019 |

Lovie Mae Teel, 86, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a daughter of the late C. H. and Margaret DeVore Hunley. She was a member of the Westwood Church of Christ.

She is survived by one brother: Walter Hunley; one sister: Betty Burchett; seven nieces and nephews: Kevin Hunley, Erica Hunley, Janice Judd, Mike Teel, Maurice Melton, Rick Burchett and Wayne Hunley.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Hoover Jackson “Jackie” Hoover one brother: Robert Hunley; one sister: Louise Teel.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Randolph, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.