LOVIE MAE TEEL

on 04/06/2019 |
Lovie Mae Teel, 86, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation.  She was a daughter of the late C. H. and Margaret DeVore Hunley.  She was a member of the Westwood Church of Christ.

She is survived by one brother: Walter Hunley; one sister: Betty Burchett; seven nieces and nephews: Kevin Hunley, Erica Hunley, Janice Judd, Mike Teel, Maurice Melton, Rick Burchett and Wayne Hunley.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Hoover Jackson “Jackie” Hoover one brother: Robert Hunley; one sister: Louise Teel.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Randolph, Kentucky.  Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

 

 

No Responses to “LOVIE MAE TEEL”

