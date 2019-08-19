0 Shares

Loy Frances Jaggers, 72, of Bowling Green passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Romans Road Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Dan Jaggers and Rebecca Poteet Jaggers. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Tanksley; three brothers, Earl, Merial and Harold Jaggers; and four sisters, Millie Jaggers, Vergie Glisby, Evelyn Jaggers and Lucille Gibson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cove Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home.