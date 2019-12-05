0 Shares

Lucia Pauline Martter, 3 of Smiths Grove passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019

She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sheila Miller, her paternal grandmother, Joan Martter and her maternal great grandmother, Pauline Miller

She is survived by her parents, Dyllan and Stephanie Miller Martter; her siblings, Samuel, Cecelia, Delilah and Titus Martter; her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Kim Miller; her paternal grandfather, Dan Martter; maternal great grandfather, Charles Miller; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery . Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Friday with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel