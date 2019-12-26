Lucie Imogene Flowers (Updated)

0 Shares

Lucie Imogene Flowers, 84, of Glasgow, passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow June 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Carl Patrick and Junie Bowles Patrick. She worked for over 25 years as a quality inspector for Sorenson Manufacturing in Glasgow and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Wood (Aldwin) of Glasgow and Sheila Spillman (Wayne) of Glasgow; two sons, Timmy Flowers (Cathy) of Glasgow and Phillip Flowers (Martha) of Franklin; one brother, James Patrick (Norma Jean) of Glasgow; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wondal Leon Flowers, Sr.; a son, Wondal Leon Flowers, Jr.; a granddaughter, Stacey Michelle Flowers; two brothers Veachel and Benny Patrick; two sisters, Anna Wright and Joy Vibbert.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 29th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home

