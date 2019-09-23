0 Shares

Lucille Agers Elmore, 90, of Glasgow, KY, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Highland Ridge Assisted Living in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow on March 7th, 1929 to the late Mitchell Agers and the late Nettie Bridges Agers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Elmore; two brothers, Earl Agers and Mitchell Agers Jr.

She is survived by Sara Kaza, Hastings, MI who she thought of as a daughter; two sisters in law, Joyce Agers, LaCenter, KY and Audrey Arterburn, Glasgow, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, 3:30 PM, Thursday, September 26th. Visitation will be Thursday, 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.