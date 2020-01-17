0 Shares

Lucille Brown Coomer, 56, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Donald Brown and Helen Garmon Brown.

She is survived by four children: Russ Mosier, Brittany Mosier, Preston Wooten (Andrea Caudil) and Ashley Brown; six grandchildren: Brandi Mosier, Alaina Mosier, Aleeyah Mosier, Alyssa Mosier, Alba Mosier and Baby Wooten; two sisters: Lisa Eudy (Gary) and Jennifer Calhoun (Scott Wheeler). Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers; Paul Brown and Marshall Brown.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Clack Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral after 10:00 a.m. Sunday until time for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

