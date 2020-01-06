0 Shares

Lucille Childress, age 77, of Cave City, departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The Edmonson County native was born on August 12, 1942 to the late Vernon “Horton” Childress and Rebecca Dugger Childress.

Lucille was a former employee at several area sewing factories, and was a clerk at Mammoth Cave National Park. She was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one brother, Lawrence Childress (LaDonna) of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Diane Gibson (David) of Cave City and Stella Newton of Cub Run; nephews, Adam Logsdon and Matthew Newton (Aimee); nieces, Karen Nunn (Kirk), Sherry Logsdon and Rebecca Childress; great nephews, Travis Coats (Ashley) and Chandler Huff; great nieces, Adli Logsdon and Amelia Logsdon; great-great nephew, Blake Coats and great-great nieces, Aliyah Coats and Cassie Fancher. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Childress and sister, Betty Logsdon.

Interment will be in Stockholm Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020

9 – 11 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

