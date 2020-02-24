0 Shares

Lucille Doyel Shaieb, 94, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow, May 22, 1925, to the late William Doyel and the late Ruth Emberton Doyel. Lucille had worked as bookkeeper for Sears, Roebuck and Company for several years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Shaieb and was a member of the former St Andrews Episcopal Church in Glasgow.

In Addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a brother, Chester Doyel and two sisters, Daisy Emberton and Edna Riddle.

Her wishes were to be cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Friday, February 28, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. A brief visitation will be held from 10:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Barren River Animal Welfare Association; P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42141.

