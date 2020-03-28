0 Shares

Lucille Nunn Stone, 104, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her daughters home in Louisville.

She was a Metcalfe County native and a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church and a former member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Ms. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Stone; her parents, Fred and Edna Nunn; her son-in-law, Harold Stice; and one brother, Jack Nunn.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Stice of Louisville.

Private graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Denton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Horse Cave Baptist Church, Gideons International, or the charity of your choice.

Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, is in charge of services.

