Lucille Shaw Huckelby, 84, Summer Shade, KY passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Baptist Health, Louisville. Born May 12, 1935 in Tompkinsville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Dora Jackson. She was a homemaker and worked with the foster grandparent program for 23 years. She was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Kelly) Jewell and Peggy (Brad) Williford both of Shelbyville, KY; one son, Stevie (Amy) Shaw, Batesville, IN; one sister, Ruth (John) Dodson, Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Bobby Jackson, Tompkinsville; 8 grandchildren, Adam Williford, Sydney (Dustin) Abild, Kyle (Megan) Williford, Megan Williford, Luke Shaw, Emily Shaw, Heidi Shaw and Chloe Shaw; three great grandchildren, Abram Williford, Hank Abild and Charlie Abild, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were her husband, Adam Shaw, two sisters, Edna Deckard and Loree Jackson; two brothers, Harl Jackson and Mitchell Jackson; and her second husband, Clifton Huckelby.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at White Cemetery Chapel with Brother Cecil Shaw, officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Friday, December 20, 2019, 7:00-10-30 A.M at McMurtrey Funeral Home and at White Cemetery Chapel after 11:00 until time of the service at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the White Cemetery.

