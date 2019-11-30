Lucy Lee Andrews

0 Shares

Lucy Lee (Evans) Andrews, 90, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 29th, at her home. Lucy was born in Monroe County, KY, November 15, 1929, a daughter of the late Mae (Whiteside) and Haskel Evans. She was a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ. On May 23, 1956, she married Sam Andrews in Nashville, TN. Sam preceded her in death on November 22, 2000. Lucy is survived by three daughters, Joyce Emerson,Patricia Evans, and Linda Andrews , of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons Clayton Andrews and Daniel Andrews; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. Lucy is also survived by one brother, Steve Evans; special friend, Panquita Tooley; and a special niece, Anita Hamilton Bartlett. Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by three daughters, Jeanie Andrews, twins, Myree and Tyree; six brothers, Paul, Morris, Tom, Jimmy, Bill and George Evans; and two sisters, Anna Jean Evans and Laura Hamilton; and one grandchild. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday morning after 10:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery . --

