0 Shares

Ludean Duckett, 83, of Bowling Green died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her

daughter’s residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Ekla Amos and Lana Meadows Johnson. Ludean was preceded in death by her husbands, David Brown

Davis and James Duckett. . She was a retired employee of Fruit of Loom, a member of Richardsville Church of Christ and was active in the Richardsville Community Center.

Her survivors include her daughter, Lynne Sanders (Bill); her son, Stephan

Brown Davis (Mikayla); seven grandchildren, David Phelps (Jennie), Bobby

Phelps (Valeria), Derrick Sanders (Courtland), Stephanie Sanders, Michael

Davis, Tracy Loveall (Steve) and Katie Colter (Daniel), several great

grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A private family service for Ludean Duckett will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at

www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com <http://www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com>

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Richardsville Church of Christ %

Monty Lawrence, 386 North Campbell Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Related