Ludean Duckett
Ludean Duckett, 83, of Bowling Green died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her
daughter’s residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Ekla Amos and Lana Meadows Johnson. Ludean was preceded in death by her husbands, David Brown
Davis and James Duckett. . She was a retired employee of Fruit of Loom, a member of Richardsville Church of Christ and was active in the Richardsville Community Center.
Her survivors include her daughter, Lynne Sanders (Bill); her son, Stephan
Brown Davis (Mikayla); seven grandchildren, David Phelps (Jennie), Bobby
Phelps (Valeria), Derrick Sanders (Courtland), Stephanie Sanders, Michael
Davis, Tracy Loveall (Steve) and Katie Colter (Daniel), several great
grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A private family service for Ludean Duckett will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at
www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com <http://www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com>
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Richardsville Church of Christ %
Monty Lawrence, 386 North Campbell Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101