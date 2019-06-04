WCLU

LUTHER E SPEAR

Luther E. Spear, 79, Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 04, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  A native of Cumberland County, he was a retired welder at Union Carbide.  He was a son of the late Grady and Carrie Young Spear.

Survivors include his wife Rebecca M. Spear; five children: Rodney, Donna, Shawn, Anthony, and Carey; two brothers: Roger Spear and Carlye Spear; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin M. Spear and one sister, Lela Mackey.

Mr. Spear chose cremation.  No services are scheduled at this time.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

