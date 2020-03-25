0 Shares

Luther James Strode,92, of Monroe County, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Macon County General Hospital. He was born on November 9, 1927, the son of late Arthur James and Mattie (Pitcock) Strode. He married the late Ada (Dulworth) in 1948. Luther served his country proudly through the Army in World War II. He retired as a serviceman from Tri-County Electric after 37 years, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 753 for 65 years, and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville. In the words of Luther himself, “He was a good man.” Luther was more than proud of his family and loved life more than itself.

He is survived by one son, Jerry (Anita) Strode of Lafayette, Tennessee; one daughter, Sue (Dexter) Marcum of Albany, Kentucky; one brother, Joe Strode, of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Luther (Heidi) Johnson, Chris

(Janet) Strode, Melissa (Marc) Burnette, Amanda (Stacy) Wilson, Micah

(Jared) Bennett; nine great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild also survive.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Wilson, and several brothers and sisters.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with private burial in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Tony Day will officiate the service.

Friends and family may share your messages of condolence, and express sympathy with the family of Luther James Strode at www.andersonbartleyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and can be made at the funeral home or mail to American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Avenue Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Related