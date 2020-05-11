0 Shares

Luz Compton age 78 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Americo and Maria Figueroa. Luz serviced in the United States Army . She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Compton. She is survived by a sister Iris B. Gracia of Virginia. A private graveside service will be held. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Compton. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

