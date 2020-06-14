Lyon County Collision Claims Life of Benton Man

0 Shares

Eddyville, KY. (June 12, 2020) – Friday evening, Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the intersection of KY 93 S and KY 3305 for a multi-vehicle collision. Initial investigation shows Jeffery H. Barrett, 27 of Benton, Kentucky was traveling north on KY 93, operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle while Mark A. Driver, 49 of Eddyville, Kentucky was traveling south on KY 93, operating a gray 2017 Toyota Corolla. Driver attempted to make a left turn onto KY 3305 when Barrett’s motorcycle struck Driver’s vehicle, causing Driver to lose control and collide with an unoccupied red 2015 Toyota pickup truck. Neither Driver nor his passengers were injured during the collision. Barrett sustained fatal injuries during the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police Reconstructionists Troopers Aaron Jestes and Trooper Nathan Moore responded to the scene. KY 93 was shut down for approximately 4 hours. Trooper Jestes continues to investigate the collision. The Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, and the Eddyville Police Department.

