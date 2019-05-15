WCLU

MAC ARTHUR SALINGS (UPDATED)

by

Mac Arthur Salings, 75, of Glasgow, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Glasgow after a sudden illness.  Born in Jefferson County, he was the son of the late Willie Elmer Salings and Mary Ellen Meredith Salings.  Mac had been a police officer for many years for Park City and Brownsville Police Departments and had retired from TS Trucking.  He was a master mason and loved to fish.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Love Salings; a son, Brian K. Salings of Bee Spring; 2 step-sons, Chad A. Love and Chris Mathews; 6 grandchildren, Kyle Salings, Jared Britt, Tyler Britt, Daniel Cavanaugh, Hunter Love and Layla Mathews and 4 brothers, Rondall and Randall Salings both of Tampa, Florida, Lester and Travis Salings both of Bowling Green..

The family chose cremation and no services at this time.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

