GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a fight call.

According to a Glasgow Police news release, officers responded to Carnation Drive. An officer determined Daniel B. Depp had approached several people with a machete knife. Police say Depp was threatening to harm them.

Depp was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.