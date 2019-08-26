WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Madden pleads guilty in Doolin murder case

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

News outlets report Timothy Madden of Scottsville entered the plea Saturday in Allen County Circuit Court in the November 2015 death of Gabbi Doolin. His trial had been scheduled for Sept. 4 in Hardin County.

Madden pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges and entered an Alford plea to rape and sodomy charges. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

The girl’s body was found in a creek after she disappeared from a youth football game in Allen County.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled to start Oct. 23.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply