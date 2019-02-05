0 Shares

Madgie Adams Ousley, 79, of Glasgow, died Tuesday April 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Prestonsburg, KY the daughter of the late George Adams and Emma (Marsillet)Adams. Mrs. Ousley had worked several jobs in and around Glasgow before retiring from Sumitomo Electric Wiring Company.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Ousley (Teresa) of IN and Greg Ousley (Katherine) of AL; four grandchildren, Michaela Terry (Aaron) and Alissa Hall (Zackery) both of Idaho, Sierra and Emily Ousley both of AL; one sister, Ada Marshall of OH; one brother, William Adams of KY. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Nelson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Monday, May 6th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for services.