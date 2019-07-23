Mae Belle “Olemama” Priddy

0 Shares

On the morning of July 22, 2019, Mae Belle Priddy (Olemama) of Canmer, passed away at the age of 81 at her home in Canmer after a long battle with cancer. Mae Belle went to school at Monroe, Hart Memorial and received her GED in later years. She was an avid antique dealer and collector. When she wasn’t working on the farm or in the garden, she was dealing in antiques, buying and selling. She was known for her outspoken words and opinions and had such a funny personality and contagious laughter. She owned and operated Mae’s Antiques in Canmer for many years. She bought, sold and refinished furniture. She loved quilting, gardening and auctions, but most of all, she loved all of her grandbabies. .

She was born to Bill & Lovie Bryant in 1938 in Monroe, Kentucky and was raised by her grandmother, Maggie Turner. She was married to Jr. Priddy and had one son, Erik, and three children by a previous marriage, Donna Faye, Rickey & Mitzi. She had one very special granddaughter, Morgan, who was at “Olemama’s” side from her birth until the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Lovie Bryant; son, Rickey; daughter, Mitzi; grandmother, Maggie Turner, and her dog “Rebel”.

She is survived by her husband, Jr. Priddy; daughter, Donna Faye Logsdon, son, Erik Priddy (Kalisha); sister, Margie Priddy; brother, Shirley Bryant; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of friends at Cave City Auction (a few enemies) and her dog, “Moe”.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service.