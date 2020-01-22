0 Shares

Mae Lene Ervin age 83 of Edmonton died Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mae Harper Burris. Mrs. Ervin was a homemaker and a member of the Penick’s Chapel Baptist Church.

She is survived by eight children Michael ( Linda) Ervin of Edmonton, Shelia Ervin of Edmonton, Debbie (Clark) Hoggard of Edmonton, Bonnie (Malcolm) Bragg of Edmonton, Randy (Faye) Ervin of Edmonton, Tony (Tammy) Ervin of Glasgow, Patty (Neal) Stalcup of Summer Shade, Marty (Melissa) Ervin of Glasgow, one sister Alberta McCray of Edmonton, sixteen grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bootie Ervin, one brother William Winfred Burris, one sister Ellie Coomer, two grandchildren Dexter Harris, and Daniel Ervin, one great grandchild Meagan Shirley.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at the Penick’s Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Greasy Creek Cemetery in Green County. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.

