Mrs. Maggie Nell Flowers of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Clinton County Care and Rehab in Albany, Kentucky, having attained the age of 83 years, 4 months, and 8 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, April 17, 1936, the daughter of Alvie Mitchell and Ella May (Pierce) Flowers. She was of Christian faith and a Kindergarten Aide for Cumberland County Board of Education.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Jackson Flowers, an infant sister, nephew, Dewayne Flowers, brothers-in-law, Hall Thrasher, Raymond Radford, and sister-in-law, Pat Flowers.

She is survived by her sisters, Martha Radford and Nadine Thrasher, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Vanita Radford of Albany, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Rose of Sharon Cemetery Fund c/o First and Farmers National Bank P. O. Box 337, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.