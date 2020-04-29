0 Shares

Maggie Nunn age 45 of Brandenburg passed away Monday in Canmer. Maggie was the daughter of the late

Darrell Nagle and Mary Rose Nunn Poteet. She was a former employee of Dart Container in Horse Cave.

Maggie is survived by:

One daughter-Candi McKinney & husband Brian Caven of Brandenburg

One son-Austin McKinney & wife Holly of Elizabeth, IN

Two grandchildren-Hazel McKinney & Nora McKinney

One brother-Ray Nunn & wife Tabitha of Oakland

Three sisters-Dawn Miller of Rhineyville

Victoria Poteet & husband Adam Denney of Smithville, TN

Mary Johnson & husband Jesse of Brownsville

Several nieces & nephews and one great-niece

Private funeral services will be Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on Sego Funeral Home’s face book page beginning at 11am. The family will have a drive-by visitation for the public from 9am-10:30am Saturday, beginning in the parking lot behind Sego Funeral Home. The public is required to remain in your vehicle during this time.

