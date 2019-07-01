WCLU

Mail delivery to Kentucky street suspended over dog attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to a Kentucky street that has a history of dog attacks.

Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright tells The Courier Journal that dog attacks have been a problem on Girard Drive for a long time, and the issue is only getting worse. She says a mail carrier recently dodged three loose dogs on the street, which is about 10 miles northwest of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Residents are being asked to pick up their mail from a nearby post office. Wright says the service is working with dog owners to restore delivery. She didn’t say when delivery is expected to resume. The service says mail carriers across the country suffered more than 5,700 dog attacks last year.

