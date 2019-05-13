WCLU

MALINDY ROCK WILSON

Malindy Rock Wilson, age 60, of Edmonton, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a native of Illinois and a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.  She worked at Fruit of the Loom, Techno Trim/Johnson Controls and she was an owner/operator over the road truck driver.  She loved to crochet and watch black & white Westerns.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, Carrol Rock and Barbara Fancher Rock.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wilson of Edmonton; two children, Kitty White (Waylon) of Glasgow & Buck Hiser (Ashlea) of Glasgow; two step-sons, B. J. Wilson (April) of Edmonton & Nathan Wilson (Ashley) of Campbellsville; 11 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Christian, Kaylee, Caleb, Matthew, Luke, Sam,  Lexie, Adrianna, Leeanna and Luca; one sister, Melondie Glass of Monroe; one brother, J. R. Rock (Linda) of Shady Grove, several nieces, nephews & a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, the 14th, and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.  Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to American Heart Association.

