Mammoth Cave declares burn ban across park

Amid area burn bans, Mammoth Cave National Park has taken an initiative to prevent forest fires.

In a news release Wednesday the park says the restriction “applies to the use of campfires in the park’s three front country campgrounds and all back-country campsites and picnic areas.”

The restriction also comes after an Executive Order was issued in Edmonson County to ban all open burning. Barren County declared a fire ban Tuesday.

And if you violate the ban?

The park says violators may be subject to citation under the authority of Title 36 Code of Federal Regulations 1.5(f). Visitors also are reminded to extinguish all cigarettes, cigars, and pipes and dispose of them in appropriate containers.