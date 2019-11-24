Mammoth Cave hosts ‘Cave Sing’ Dec. 1

95 Shares

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 40th annual Cave Sing starting at 2 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019. This year’s free event will feature the Caveman Chorus who will present traditional holiday music a cappella within the cave at Rafinesque Hall.

“Our modern-day event is celebrating 40 years in the park, but the tradition of playing holiday music within Mammoth Cave goes back for well over a century when local residents of the Mammoth Cave community planned a Christmas celebration inside the cave,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “It is an honor for us to continue this tradition that was started so long ago. It is now become a great kick off to the holiday season for our local community and for visitors from all over who travel to Mammoth Cave for this special event.”

The Caveman Chorus are a group of 45 men from various walks of life, and varying degrees of musical experience who all enjoy singing and entertaining audiences. Their mission is to be excellent in their craft of acapella singing, while serving both the community and their families. The group has entertained thousands of people in Southern Kentucky as well as all over the United States.

Cave Sing participants will depart for the Historic Entrance from behind the park visitor center at 2 pm. Participants should be prepared to walk up and down a steep hill, climb 160 steps, and dress in warm layers and comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cooler.

Prior to the Cave Sing event, world renowned musician, and former cave guide, Janet Bass Smith, will entertain guests with holiday music in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave’s Rotunda Room starting at 1 pm.

In addition to the holiday festivities the Friends of Mammoth Cave will hold their annual meeting at the Spelunkers Café in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave starting at 1 pm. The public is encouraged to stop by the meeting to learn about the park and the important work of the Friends whose mission is to “Protect-Connect-Inspire.”

Immediately after the Cave Sing event, the Lodge at Mammoth Cave will host complimentary refreshments for park guests in the lodge.

For more information about Cave Sing or other park events call 270-758-2180 or visit Mammoth Cave on Facebook or Twitter.

Related