Mammoth Cave National Park starts project to repave roads

0 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — A project to repave Mammoth Cave National Park’s roads and parking areas has launched in Kentucky.

News outlets report the pavement preservation project will begin Thursday and continue until November. Visitors may experience temporary closures and short delays on roads and parking areas throughout the national park during this time. The project has been a joint coordination between the United States Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service.

It has been deemed necessary to support critical infrastructure while Mammoth Cave National Park cave tours, visitor center, and campgrounds continue to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Related