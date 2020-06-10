Mammoth Cave reopens 1 self-guided tour

12 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that the tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers. Rangers are stationed at different points in the cave to answer questions from visitors.

She says the park has also reopened its visitor center, gift shops and campgrounds.

Related